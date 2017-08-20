Bakbakan nina Daniel at Paul inaabangan na ng madlang pipol

AS we write this ay nag-usap na raw sina Karla Estrada and Jim Salas, mother of Daniel Padilla and father of Paul Salas, respectively.
Apparently, the two have threshed things out para hindi na lumaki ang gulo sa pagitan nina Daniel at Paul.
Nagkapikunan ang dalawa sa social media nang mag-react si Paul sa foul move na ginawa ni JC de Vera kay Daniel during a basketball game recently.
Nagkahamunan ng basketball at kumasa naman si Paul sa hamon ni Daniel. Nahati ang fans pati na supporters ng dalawa. Merong Team Daniel at merong Team Paul.
Inamin ni Daniel na napikon siya sa pasaring ni Paul na maglaro na lang siya n glazer tag kung ayaw niyang masaktan sa basketball.
Much-awaited ang basketball match nina Daniel at Paul but we feel na hindi ito matutuloy. Obvious naman kasing hindi lang magiging basketball ang magaganap. Posibleng magkainitan sila at magkasuntukan.
We feel that the star of La Luna Sangre should not pursue the match anymore. He’s got more to lose than Paul. He is a bigger star than him at mapupulaan siya kapag may nangyaring hindi maganda sa basketball match.
