DU30 naghahanap na ng kapalit ni Taguiwalo sa DSWD Bandera

NAGPAHAYAG ng kalungkutan ang Palasyo matapos namang ibasura ng makapangyarihang Commission on Appointments (CA) ang appointment ni dating Social Welfate Secretary Judy Taguiwalo. Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na naghahanap na rin si Pangulong Duterte ng posibleng kapalit ni Taguiwalo sa DSWD. “We are saddened by the Commission on Appointments’ rejection of Secretary Judy Taguiwalo. Secretary Taguiwalo had served the Duterte administration with passion, profession and integrity. She made an impact in the lives of many Filipinos in her tenure as DSWD Secretary,” sabi ni Abella. Pangatlong miyembro ng Gabinete si Taguiwalo na hindi nakalusot sa CA. Nauna nang ibinasura ng CA ang appointment nina dating Foreign secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. at dating Environment Secretary Regina “Gina” Lopez.

