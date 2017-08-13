Palasyo tiniyak na patuloy ang pagmomonitor sa harap ng banta ng North Korea Bandera

TINIYAK ng Palasyo na patuloy na minomonitor ng Philippine Embassy sa Seoul at sa Consulate General sa Agana ang sitwasyon sa harap naman ng banta ng North Korean na bobombahin ang Guam. “Officials have been monitoring the situation closely and have been working closely with the Filipino communities in the Republic of Korea and Guam, respectively, to ensure preparedness for any eventuality,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella. Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Abella na patuloy ang panawagan ng Pilipinas na maging mahinahon para hindi na lumala ang sitwasyon. “The Philippines reiterates its call for continued exercise of self-restraint in order to de-escalate the tension and to refrain from actions that may aggravate the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” dagdag ni Abella.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.