James Reid bibida sa bagong version ng ‘Pedro Penduko’

Tuloy na pala ang bagong version ng Pinoy superhero movie na “Pedro Penduko”. Balitang bibida nga rito ang boyfriend ni Nadine Lustre na si James Reid.

Kinumpirma nga raw ito ng binata sa ginanap na HISTORY Con 2017 kamakailan, sa produksyon ng Viva Films at Epik Studios. Magsisimulang gumiling ang mga kamera para sa “Pedro Penduko” sa pagpasok ng 2018.

Siyempre, super excited na si James sa nasabing proyekto dahil first time niyang gaganap na superhero. Hindi nabanggit ng aktor kung makakasama rin si Nadine sa movie. Hati naman ang reaksyon ng netizens sa pagbibida ni James sa nasabing proyekto, may aprubado rito pero marami rin ang nagreklamo dahil hindi naman daw purong Pinoy ang binata.

Naunang ginampanan ni Janno Gibbs ang karakter ni Pedro Penduko sa movie na sinundan naman ni Matt Evans sa TV version nito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.