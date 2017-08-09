Libreng tuition sa mga Tesda center epektibo sa 2018—DBM chief

INIHAYAG ni Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno na libre na ang tuition sa mga sangay ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) sa unang araw ng 2018.

Sa pulong sa pagitan ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Tesda, Commission on Higher Education (CHED) at UniFAST, sinabi ni Diokno na nagkasundo sila kaugnay ng pagpapatupad ng mga probisyon sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 10931 o ang Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

“The law will be implemented next school year, except Tesda which will implement it starting the first working day of 2018,” sabi ni Diokno.

Idinagdag ni Diokno na bumuo na ng technical working group para gawing pinal ang implementing rules and regulations ng RA 10931.

“The guidelines will be issued by mid-September,” ayon pa kay Diokno.