Good news sa mga taga-Makati: P900M libreng gamot

GOOD news sa mga taga Makati: Naglaan ang lokal na pamahalaan ng P900 milyon para sa programang libreng gamot ngayong taon.
Ang budget ay mas mataas ng 50 porsiyento sa budget noong nakaraang taon.
Ayon kay Mayor Abby Binay, hiniling niya sa konseho na itaas ang budget ng Makati Health Plus program, na mas higit na kilala sa tawag na “Yellow Card” para masiguro na mapapanatili ang pondo para sa kalusugan ng kanilang mamamayan.
“We want our beloved citizens to worry less about expenses for maintenance medicines so they could enjoy a better quality of life,” pahayag ni Binay.
Ang dagdag na budget ay base sa City Ordinance No. 2017-059 na inaprubahan ng konseho noong Abril 26.
Noong Hulyo, nagkaroon ng door-to-door delivery ang Makati Action Center ng free maintenance medicines at vitamins na nagkakahalaga ng P7.2 milyon sa may 4,099 senior citizens nito na may edad 70 pataas, at mga bed-ridden beneficiaries na kinilala ng Makati Health Department.
