TRENDING: JaneSon loveteam pinu-push para sa MMK episode By Djan Magbanua

Twitter people are amazing. Pag may idea talaga sila lalo na pag click sa utak nila ay talagang ipu-push nila. Take for example ang trending phrase na JaneSonForMMK. Seems like fans of Jane Oineza and Hashtag member Jameson Blake are pushing na gawin silang loveteam for an MMK episode. Talagang todo tweet sila, making noise on Twitter. Let's do this Team effort JaneSon ForMMK — Jane Oineza (@TeamJanePEX) August 4, 2017 Pls make this happen @MMKOfficial JaneSon ForMMK — Kristirintin 💜 JANE (@tjpexRue) August 4, 2017 Sana po mapagbigyan @MMKOfficial @itsJaneOineza JaneSon ForMMK — JAY (@huskymask) August 4, 2017 May chemistry daw ang dalawa at meron ding similarities tulad na pareho silang pumasok sa Big Brother House. Sa ngayon nasa 7th spot na ang tag na ito and counting.

