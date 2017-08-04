Scarlet Snow nag-shopping para sa mga sundalo ng Marawi By Jun Nardo Bandera

IMINUMULAT na ng mag-asawang Hayden Kho at Dra. Vicki Belo ang anak nilang si Scarlet Snow sa pagiging charitable sa mura niyang edad. Sa isang video na ipinost ni Hayden sa kanyang IG, makikita si Scarlet na nasa isang supermarket at namimili ng laruan, damit at hygiene products para sa mga batang kapuspalad at sa mga sundalong nakikipagbakbakan sa Marawi City. Bukod kay Scarlet, magsasama-sama ang ilang sikat nating banda upang makalikom ng pondo para sa sundalo ng Marawi. Ilan dito ay ang bandang Itchy Worms, Rocksteddy at iba pa.

