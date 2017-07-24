First family full force sa SONA ni Duterte Bandera

DUMALO ang mga miyembro ng pamilya ni Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang ikalawang State of the Nation Address (SONA) sa pamumuno ng kanyang long-time partner na si Honeylet Avancena. Bukod kay Honeylet, dumalo rin ang mga anak ni Duterte na sina Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Durterte at kanyang mister na si Atty. Manases Carpio; Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte at misis na si January; Baste Duterte at kanyang ka-live in na si Kate at apong si Rigo. Hindi naman nakadalo ang anak ni Duterte na si Kitty Duterte. Nakarating din ang mga kapatid ni Duterte na sina Benjamin “Bong” Duterte at Emmanuel ‘Blueboy’ Duterte.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.