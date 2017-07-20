Coleen pinatunayan ang kabastusan ng mga taxi drivers; muntik nang makidnap sa EDSA

COLEEN Garcia made a stand sa bagong paandar ng Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) laban sa Uber and Grab taxis.

Sunud-sunod ang tweets ni Coleen defending the Uber and Grab service.

“I used to ride regular taxis alone every single day to get around, and on most days, they did NOT make me feel safe. #WeWantUberGrab.

“Used to ride with drivers who didn’t make me feel safe. Some were rude and obnoxious, some cat-called, some demanded more money. In fact, I always tell the story of how I almost got kidnapped while riding a taxi alone, in the middle of EDSA.

“Not an endorser but I’ve personally experienced their convenience and good service. How are they not safer? I don’t understand. #WeWantUberGrab.”

Actually, may tama siya. Maraming taxi drivers ang abusado. Maraming beses kaming nakaranas na nagpapadagdag ng bayad ang taxi driver na aming sinakyan lalo na kapag umuulan. Meron namang nangongontrata. Ganyan sila kamukhang pera, ganyan sila siguro pinalaki ng kanilang ina.

Ang palaging dayalog ng mga taxi driver ay matrapik kaya sila nagpapadagdag.

Bakit, kailan pa nawalan ng trapik sa Pilipinas? Kung matrapik, eh, di ‘wag na kayong pumasada. Ang dami ninyong arte, eh, mga mukhang pera lang naman kayo, ‘no!