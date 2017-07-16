Jake nagtaray, inireklamo ang mga magazine sa Pinas

“WHAT happened to magazine here? They just put people who would sell rather than having people who can actually influence fashion? Ano to?”
That was Jake Cuenca’s lamentations of late which drew mixed reactions from netizens.
Hati ang reactions ng mga tao. May nagalit sa kanya, naimbiyerna dahil sa hanash niya at may nagsabi naming he’s just being truthful.
“Business ang magazines. Of course youre going to put people na makakabenta sa cover. Yung mag models and fashion people, ilagay mo sa loob ng magazine,” said one fan.
“Mapait si Kuya kasi d na sya nalalagay sa mag. Paano d na sya influencer, di pa sya makabenta. LOL,” say naman ng isang basher.
“Magazines are looking for BANKABLE stars dahil alangan naman mag print sila ng walang bibili,” opined one guy.
“Hindi pa ba influencer ang bawat ilagay na model ng isang magazine? Pag nakita ng mga fantards nila mga suot nila at hairstyle gagayahin nila yun. And besides me mga stylist naman ang mga yan,” obserbasyon naman ng isang fan.
“Syempre kailangan din nila kumita. di naman yan libreng serbisyo,” giit naman ng isang basher.
