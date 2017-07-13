41st National Milo Marathon aarangkada sa Linggo By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

AARANGKADA na ang ika-41 edisyon ng National Milo Marathon, ang pinakamatagal at premyadong footrace sa bansa, sa pagsasagawa ng opening race ngayong Linggo, Hulyo 16, sa Urdaneta City, Pangasinan. Magkakaroon ng 16 karera ang Milo Marathon sa iba’t-ibang panig ng bansa sa season na ito kabilang ang National Finals na itinakda sa Cebu City sa Disyembre 3. Inaasahan ng Milo na aabot sa 200,000 kalahok sa buong bansa ang sasabak sa mga karera sa magkakaibang distansiya: 3 kilometer, 5k, 10k, 21k at 42k. Para lalong maengganyo ang mga runner na ipagdiwang ang kanilang tagumpay, ipapakilala naman ng Milo sa unang pagkakataon ang age group category sa 21k at 42k races ng National Finals bukod pa sa pagkakaroon ng temang “Magsama-sama, Tumakbo, Matuto”. Pagkatapos ng Urdaneta City leg ngayong Linggo ay magsasagawa rin ng elimination race ang Milo Marathon sa Laoag (Hulyo 23), Metro Manila (Hulyo 30), Angeles (Agosto 6), Tarlac (Agosto 13), Naga (Agosto 27), Lucena (Setyembre 3), Lipa (Setyembre 10), Tagbilaran (Setyembre 24), Roxas (Oktubre 1), Iloilo (Oktubre 8), General Santos (Oktubre 15), Davao (Oktubre 22), Butuan (Nobyembre 12) at Cagayan de Oro City (Nobyembre 19). Ito ang ikalawang pagkakataon na isasagawa sa Visayas ang National Finals at ikatlo sa labas ng Metro Manila. Noong 2015 ay isinagawa ang National Finals sa Angeles City sa Pampanga at noong isang taon ay sa Iloilo City ito itinakbo. Ang 41st National Milo Marathon ay suportado ng Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association at International Association of Athletics Federations-Association of International Marathon and Distance Races.

