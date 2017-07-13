Jake Zyrus gagastos ng milyones para sa pinaplanong sex change

JAKE Zyrus should know better.

For sure, aware na siya way before she had her breasts chopped off her chest at magpatubo ng bigote to look virile sa malaking halagang magagastos niya sa sex reassignment na kasama sa kanyang overall agenda.

Hindi naman kasi isang simpleng procedure ‘yon na basta na lang isasara ang kanyang hiwa (no malice intended) at lalagyan siya ng ari ng lalaki.

Huwag na ang psychological aspect nito, nasa mindset na naman ni Jake na papalitan ang kanyang genitalia.

Huwag na rin ang aspetong pisikal nito, naiintriga lang kami kung ano ang post-operation look nito and how the wonders of modern science have made Jake achieve her ultimate dream.

Gastos-wise, the surgery must really be expensive, dahilan para umatras ang international singer. Saan nga naman niya kukunin ang malaking halagang kakailanganin niya para roon?

Singing is Jake’s bread and butter. Pero dahil sa mga physical changes sa kanya, pati ang kanyang boses ay apektado na. In a viral video, kapansin-pansin that she could no longer hit the high notes the way she did in recent past.

Kung pag-iipunan niya ang kanyang pagpapaopera, where does Jake think she’ll get the money? Mula sa pagkanta, eh, mukhang hindi na siya mabenta these days?

Ayaw namin siyang pangunahan, nor do we like to sound na mas marunong pa kami kesa sa kanya. After all, it’s her choice, not her family’s, lalung-lalo nang hindi ng ibang tao.

Pero huwag naman sanang isang araw ay mabalitaan na lang naming abut-abot na ang kanyang panghihinayang kasabay ng pagsisisi for bungling all this to her detriment.

Sana’y habang nire-raise niya ang pera para sa kanyang pagpapaopera’y pumiyok man lang ang pagkatok ng kanyang kunsensiya as it tells her—tulad ng kanyang signature piece—“Listen.”