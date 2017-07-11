Pokwang isinugod sa ospital, bawal nang gumalaw Bandera

ISINUGOD sa ospital ang komedyanang si Pokwang matapos magkaroon ng problema sa kanyang pagbubuntis. Maselan ang pregnancy ni Pokwang kaya pinayuhan siya ng kanyang doktor na triplehin ang pag-iingat para sa safety ng kanyang ipinagbubuntis. Dalawang buwang buntis ngayon ang komedyana courtesy of her American boyfriend na si Lee O’Brian. 44 na si Pokey kaya medyo hirap na siyang magbuntis. Kamakailan ay nag-post ang BFF ni Pokey na si K Brosas sa Instagram ng picture nila habang magkahawak ang kamay. Dito makikita na nasa hospital bed si Pokwang at naka-dextrose. Caption ni K sa kanyang IG photo: “BFF duties. dinalaw ko c bff @itspokwang27 sa hospital… don’t worry ok na sha, kelangan Lang nyang maging mas maingat at bawal halos gumalaw. “Pero ok naman si baby obrian.. pero sana include nyo naman po Sila sa prayers nyo para mas maging smooth at safe ang buong pregnancy… Salamat po! Lablablab! #friendsforlife!” dugtong pa ni K Brosas.

Kung matatandaan, nabuntis na noon si Pokwang ngunit nakunan ang komedyana sa panganay sana nila ni Lee.

