Ali Khatibi: Ang gusto kong maka-love scene ay si Cristine!

KASAMA si Ali Khatibi sa movie na pinagbibidahan ni AJ Muhlach, ang “Double Barrel (Sige Iputok Ko)” with Phoebe Walker as leading lady and directed by Toto Natividad mula sa Viva Films.

“I feel blessed that I got to work with direk Toto. Sobrang lucky ako kasi si direk Toto ay sobrang gentle na director. He was always willing to teach the art of acting and he guided me all throughout,” say ng dyowa ni Cristine Reyes.

“Sinabi ko naman sa Viva dati na I’d love to do a movie pero action talaga ang gusto ko kasi maso-showcase ko ang kaalaman ko sa mix martial arts, siguro barilin kasi nagpa-firing din naman ako,” he added.

“When I met Viva family, they knew I was an athlete and sabi nila bagay sa ‘yo mag-action. I decided to take it and so far na-enjoy ko siya,” chika pa ng actor who said na suportado siya ni Cristine.

“Sinabi niya if you want to go and try that path, go for it. Sinabi naman niya na susuportahan niya ako. She said na mai-scrutinize ka ng by other people, na wala ka ng privacy,” he explained.

Sey pa ng MMA expert, si Cristine raw ang gusto niyang maka-love scene sakaling gagawa siya ng action movie na may kasamang intimate scenes.