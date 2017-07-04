Businessman-suitor ni Erich: Hindi ko po siya ginagamit!

Naging usap-usapan ngayon ang ‘manliligaw’ ni Erich Gonzales na si Xian Gaza na nagpatayo pa talaga ng billboard para lang maaya magkape ang dalaga dahil sa akusasyon na ginagamit lang daw nya si Erich para sa business nya.

Sa isang Facebook post, itinanggi ng businessman ang mga alegasyon sa social media laban sa kanya.

“I am not affiliated to any company besides GUANXIQIAN GROUP nor a member of any network marketing companies to date. The billboard is my sincere coffee date invitation for Ms. Gonzales, not a “business opportunity presentation over-coffee-invitation” strategy, affiliating me to your respective companies. Wow, seriously?!

“Please stop using my name or you’ll be legally accountable and slapped by law. Thank you very much.”

Dedma naman siya sa mga komentaryo ng ilang bashers na inaakusahang “scammer” di umano siya.

“Won’t delete a single comment, no plans at all. It’s a free country anyway and you may express whatever you want. Why will you post something on Facebook at the first place which is a global public platform if you don’t wanna be criticized? From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for spending your precious time on discussing me. I really appreciate it. For now, imma gonna go back to work.”

“Serve God | Work Smart | Earn Hard | Live Life | Hakuna Matata”

Una nang inakusahan si Xian Gaza na scammer ng isang modelong nakasama diumano niya sa isang charity project na walang nangyari. Ayon pa sa modelo hindi lang daw si Erich ang binigyan nya ng ganitong paandar. Lumutang na rin ang pangalan tulad nina Ella Cruz at Liza Soberano.