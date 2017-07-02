Reporter sinupalpal ni Ai Ai, nagpakalat ng ‘fake news’

SINUPALPAL ni Ai Ai delas Alas ang “hindi sikat na reporter” sa kanyang Instagram account.

The comedienne felt alluded to sa blind item ng reporter-reporteran who wrote na kaya umalis ng rehab si Jiro Manio ay dahil ayaw na niya itong gastusan.

“Magandang tanghali sa iNYONG lahat. HINDI ko po ugali ang mag post ng tungkol sa mga bagay bagay na itinutulong ko or problema sa buhay ko. Nakikita naman siguro ng mga followers ko na puro positive lang ang inilalagay ko dito.

“And sa mga balita regarding Jiro ayoko nang magpaliwanag kasi sabi sa Bibliya at gusto ng DYOS pag tumutulong ka di mo kailngan ipagsabi. Its between you and GOD. Hanggang kagabi isang hindi sikat na reporter ang nag blind item saken sa Facebook na alam na alam mong ako yung tinutukoy na gusto ko daw palabasin si Jiro sa rehab dahil ayaw ko ng gastusan??? Huh???

“Aba may ganun na palang lumalabas na balita kaya ikaklaro ko lang. DOON SA MGA HINDI NAMAN NAKAKATULONG AT NANINIRA LANG SI LORD NA BAHALA SA INYO and si JIRO PAIBA IBA YAN NG IISIP SO MINSAN WALA NA LANG AKO MAGAWA KUNDI IPAG PRAY SYA. Yan ang text nya noon June 3. At ngayun araw na ito nandoon sya ulit sa REHAB.

“AKO PA DIN ANG NAGBABAYAD HANGGANG NGAYUN NG REHAB NYA. Kaya kayong mga walang magawa mapanghusga at walang naitulong SHUT UPPPPP!!! ( yun lang po).”

That was Ai Ai’s caption sa kanyang IG photo ng text ni Jiro sa kanyang doctor. Nasaktan ang writer-writeran sa nabasa niyang message ni Ai Ai. Hindi siguro niya inakala na makararating kay Ai Ai ang kanyang hanash.