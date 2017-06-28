Relasyon ni Marvin kay Markki Stroem nilagyan ng malisya

INIINTRIGA ang friendship nina Marvin Agustin and Markki Stroem.
Sa Twitter account ng Entertainment Uptake ay ito ang nakakalokang entry: “BREAKING NEWS: Sources claim that Marvin Agustin & Markki Stroem have a sensual affair! Spotted together on several occasions!”
It also posted some photos of Marvin and Mark na hindi naman magkasama sa photos na kuha sa Anilao, Batangas at sa US. May shot si Markki sa ilalim ng dagat sa Anilao. Ganoon din si Marvin.
In all the photos ay hindi naman sila nakunan na magkasama. The site also posted grabbed photos ng comments ng netizens.
“I saw Marvin Agustin and Markki Stroem earlier here in Central StationHK, sila na ba??? Ang hohottttttt!”
“Spotted Marvin Agustin. With Markki Stroem here at the Grove. Hahahaha confirmed. Ang popogi.”
“Spotted: Marvin Agustin and MArkki Storem.”
“Marvin Agustin and Marki Storem HINDI KO MA-CONTAIN PAG-USAPAN NATIN ITO GUYS.”
“Infer sa chemistry nila Marvin at Jolina ha. Hanggang ngayon may kilig factor pa rin. Kahit may Markki na si Marvin.”
“Mag ka date na naman si MA at MS sa Anilao Batangas knows mo ba?”
Naku, baka best friends lang sila, ‘no. Bakit, hindi na ba puwedeng magkaroon ng guy friend si Marvin or vice versa?
Anyway, we are open to the comment of Marvin and Markki on this issue.
