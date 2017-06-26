Binihag na pari sa Marawi buhay pa

BUHAY pa ang pari na binihag ng mga teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City, ayon sa militar .

Sinabi ni Lieutenant Colonel Jo-Ar Herrera, spokesman ng militar sa Marawi City, na sinasadya ng mga terorista na sunugin ang mga bahay gamit ang mga improvised na bomba at gawing panangga ang mga sibilyan para mapigilan ang tropa ng gobyerno na makaabante sa patuloy na isinasagawang operasyon ng militar.

Ginawang bihag si Father Teresito “Chito” Suganob, isang Katolikong pari na nakatalaga sa Marawi, kasama ang mga nagsisimba sa Simbahan.

“We don’t have details of his health. We were just told that he was sighted alive,” sabi ni Herrera, batay na rin sa mga testimonya ng mga sibilyan na nakaligtas mula Marawi.

Idinagdag ni Herrera na tinatayang 100 sibilyan pa ang hawak ng mga Maute bilang “human shields” at taga dala ng mga kagamitan.

“Our offensive operations have resumed and will continue so we can liberate Marawi at the soonest time possible,” ayon pa kay Herrera.

Sinabi pa ni Herrera na dalawang katawan ng mga terorista na pinaniniwalaang nagmula sa Middle East ang natagp[uan matapos ang isinagawang airstrike.

“These foreign terrorists involved in the hostilities are bomb experts. They are the ones facilitating the rigging of the buildings and houses with bombs,” sabi ni Herrera.

Nauna nang napatay ang walong banyagang terorista, kasama na ang mga Chechnya, Indonesia at Malaysia sa naunang operasyon ng militar sa Marawi City.

Kasaby nito, sinabi ni Herrera na kinukumpirma pa ng militar ang ulat na nakalabas na si Isnilon Hapilon sa Marawi City.

Si Hapilon ang lider ng Islamic State group sa Southeast Asia.