Kakaibang ganda ng Davao ibabandera sa serye nina Tom at Carla

NGAYONG gabi na mapapanood sa GMA Telebabad ang unang romantic comedy series na kinunan pa sa Davao at tiyak na magpapatibok sa puso ng bawat Kapusong Pinoy — ang I Heart Davao.

Mula sa GMA Public Affairs, tampok sa newest primetime serye na ito ang reel and real life couple na sina Carla Abellana at Tom Rodriguez with Benjamin Alves.

Gagampanan ni Carla sa serye ang karakter ni Hope, isang heart transplant recipient na kinailangang magpunta sa Davao upang maisalba ang chocolate business ng kanyang pamilya at upang kilalanin na rin ang heart donor niya. Sa hindi inaasahang pagkakataon, makikilala ni Hope si Ponce (Tom).

Tubong-Davao, si Ponce ay anak ng haciendero ng isang cacao farm. May pagkamaangas at laging makakabangga ni Ponce si Hope. Ang hindi alam ni Hope, si Ponce pala ang ex-boyfriend ng heart donor niya.

Isang young business e-xecutive naman ang childhood friend ni Hope na si Paul (Benjamin). Buong-buhay nito ay wala siyang minahal kundi si Hope kaya naman kahit iwan ang buhay niya sa Maynila ay gagawin ni Paul para samahan ang kaibigan sa Davao.

Ayon kay Carla, bukod sa nakakikilig na kuwento nina Hope, Ponce, at Paul, kaabang-abang din ang mga lugar at bagay na tatak-Davao lalo pa’t 80 percent ng serye ay kinunan dito, “Napakaraming pwedeng i-highlight sa Davao and we are grateful that we can feature them through this show,” sabi ni Carla.

Umaasa naman si Tom na magiging inspirasyon ang serye upang mas lalo pang maipakita ang kagandahan ng Pilipinas. “It will allow not only those from Davao but the whole Visayas and Mindanao to take pride and ownership in this project,” sey ng Kapuso hunk.

Dagdag naman ni Ben, “We highlight the things that are great in Davao. The people in Davao are very warm. Natutuwa kami na they accepted us warmly.”

Kasama rin sa I Heart Davao sina Betong Sumaya, Maey Bautista, Ricardo Cepeda, Glenda Garcia, Racquel Villavicencio, Joel Saracho, Geraldine Villamil, Natileigh Sitoy, Kevin Sagra, Philip Lazaro, at Catherine Rem na gaganap bilang si Aileen—ang heart donor ni Hope. Buong-pagmamalaki ring tinatampok ng serye ang talented members ng Davao theatre group na Cine Madayaw.

Ang I Heart Davao ay sa direksyon ni Marlon Rivera at mapapanood gabi-gabi sa GMA Telebabad pagkatapos ng My Love From The Star.

Samantala, nominado pala sa pagka-best actor (Fo-reign Language Feature Film) si Tom Rodriguez sa Madrid International Film Festival 2017 (Madrid IFF). Ito’y para sa indie film na “Magtanggol.”

Nominado rin sa kategoryang Best Director para sa “Magtanggol” si Sigfreid Barros Sanchez habang lalaban naman sa pagka-best actress si Yam Concepcion.