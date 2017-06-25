P90M jackpot ng Grand Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P90 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola bukas ng gabi.

Ito ay matapos na hindi tamaan ang P85.366 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto sa bola noong Sabado ng gabi kung saan lumabas ang winning number combination na 52-38-20-05-06-21.

Nanalo ng tig-P197,770 ang limang mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero.

Tig-P1430 naman ang 550 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 13,364 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

