Helen Gamboa sa mga basher: Mas kilala ko ang asawa ko!

HANGGA’T maaari ay hindi na nakikialam ang veteran actress na si Helen Gamboa sa political life ng asawang si Sen. Tito Sotto.

Humarap sa entertainment media ang beteranang aktres na dati ring singer para sa bago niyang proyekto, ang cooking show ng From Helen’s Kitchen, na mapapanood sa Colours Channel ng Cignal TV simula sa July 1.

Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, natanong si Ms. Helen tungkol sa controversial “na-ano lang” statement ni Tito Sen sa hearing ng Commission of Appointments para sa confirmation ni Judy Taguiwalo bilang Kalihim ng Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Na-bash nang bonggang-bongga ang senador nang sabihin niyang ang salitang kalye ng mga babaeng nagkaanak nang walang asawa ay “na-ano lang.”

Unang paliwanag ni Ms. Helen, “Kapag ganoon, hindi ko na binibigyan ng time talaga. Kasi ako lang ang magsa-suffer, ako ang masasaktan. Saka, I should know my husband better than anybody.

“Kaya I’m so thankful to God na ganito ang pagsasama namin. We always have peace and harmony in our house. Parang nasanay na rin ako na, kapag sa showbiz, parang maraming naninira, maraming naiinggit, kaya I don’t comment na lang,” chika pa ng misis ni Tito Sen.

Tungkol naman sa kanyang health condition, okay naman daw ang kanyang kalusugan, sa edad na 72 ay malakas pa rin ang veteran actress, “I’m very alright. I feel great. I’m suffering from slipped disc now kaya hindi na puwedeng magba-‘Bang-Shang-A-Lang’ ako.

“Medyo may temptations, pero puwede pa rin naman akong sumayaw,” aniya pa.

At dahil sa pagmamahal niya sa pagluluto, agad na tinanggap ni Ms. Helen ang offer ng Colours (exclusive sa Cignal TV) na maging host ng cooking show na From Helen’s Kitchen, “I have this passion for cooking, and I got this passion from my mom when she was still with me.

“Bata pa ako noon, she cooks a lot for us, for friends and, heaven knows, she’s really a very good cook. I started out as an actress, a singer. Pero itong cooking really changed my heart noong nag-asawa na ako because I know that a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.

“Kailangan makita ng husband ko na marunong ako ng pagluluto and other household chores. And when Perci (Intalan), offered me about this kind of show, I really got so interested, so From Helen’s Kitchen was born.”

Ilan sa magiging special guest ng programa ay sina Maricel Soriano kung saan ipatitikim ng host ang kanyang sikat na sikat na Tinapa Rice na super favorite rin ng mga Eat Bulaga Dabarkads, Carmina Villaroel, Eric Quizon, Pops Fernandez, Albert Martinez, Raymart Santiago, Ruby Rodriguez, Gladys Reyes, Donita Rose, Pauleen Luna-Sotto at marami pang iba.

Magsisimula na ito sa July 1, Saturday, 8 p.m. sa Colours ng Cignal TV.