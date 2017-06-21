Showdown sa pagitan ng Kamara at hudikatura nakaamba dahil sa “Ilocos 6”

NAKAAMBA ang showdown sa pagitan ng Kamara at hudikatura.

Ito’y matapos ipagtanggol kahapon ni Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno ang tatlong mahistrado ng Court of Appeals (CA) matapos magpalabas ng show cause order ang isang komite ng Kamara kaugnay ng kautusan ng appelate court na palayain ang anim na nakadetine na empleyado ng Ilocos Norte.

Nagpalabas si Sereno at appellate court Presiding Justice Andres Reyes Jr. ng isang joint statement kung saan umaapela sila liderato ng Kamara na irekonsidera ang banta na i-contempt ang tatlong justice matapos aprubahan ang petisyon ng habeas corpus para sa “Ilocos Six.”

“Cognizant of its implications on (the) separation of powers and judicial independence, (we) express deep concern over the show cause order issued by the House committee on good government and public accountability,” sabi nina Sereno at Reyes.

Idinagdag nina Sereno at Reyes na dapat ay ibang legal na opsyon ang gawin ng Kamara para kuwestiyunin ang resolusyon na ipinalabas ng CA Special Fourth Division noong Hunyo 9.

“In this light, it is our hope that the House of Representatives reconsider its order and that it instead, avail of all legal remedies that are provided to it under the Constitution, the law and the Rules of Court,” dagdag nina Sereno at Reyes.

Nauna nang nagbanta si Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na ipapa-abolish ang CA.