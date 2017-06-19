Napatay na tropa ng gobyerno umabot na sa 62

UMABOT na sa 62 dalawang tropa ng gobyerno ang napapatay sa patuloy na pakikipagbakbakan sa mga miyembro ng teroristang grupo ng Maute Group sa Marawi City.
Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na tinatayang 257 terorista naman ang napapatay sa operasyon ng gobyerno.
Ani Abella, tinatayang 26 sibilyan naman ang pinatay ng Maute at 1,637 naman ang nailigtas ng mga tropa ng gobyerno.
“The focus of military operations remains to be the continued clearing of Marawi of remaining armed terrorist that continue to pose pockets of resistance to the advancing troops. Also, the continued rescue of trapped residents to include those held hostages,” ayon pa kay Abella.
Sinabi pa ni Abella na inilunsad ang Task Force Ranao para matiyak ang kaligtasan ng mga sibilyan.
“It likewise takes charge in the collating and in the distribution of relief goods to evacuees in tandem with the LGUs,” sabi pa nia Abella.
