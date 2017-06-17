Pokwang buntis na uli: Sa mga di natuwa, try n’yong maging happy sa life! By Ambet Nabus Bandera

PITONG linggo nang buntis ang komedyanang si Pokwang courtesy of her American partner Lee O’Brian. Kinumpirma ni Pokey ang kanyang pregnancy sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Twitter account, “Maraming salamat sa mga natuwa sa aking pagbubuntis. Sa mga hindi nman try nyo maging happy sa life. And 44 lang po ako hindi 46 thanks!” Kung matatandaan, nakunan si Pokwang sa panganay na anak sana nila ni Lee. Hindi naman sinabi ng komedyana kung mananatili pa ba siya sa Ang Probinsyano ngayong buntis na siya.

