Sharon, Kiko umalis ng Pinas para ayusin ang relasyon By Ambet Nabus Bandera

AS we write this, may nagbalita sa amin na lalabas ng bansa ang mag-asawang Sharon Cuneta at Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, kasama ang tatlo nilang anak (wala si KC Concepcion). Ayon sa ilang netizens, mukhang may seryoso ngang pinpaplantsa ngayon sina Kiko at Mega after sumabog ang isyu tungkol sa kanilang “on the rocks” daw na relasyon. Well, kung anuman ang dapat na ayusin nina Shawie and Sen. Kiko, sana nga’y ma-resolve na nila ito. Hindi biro ang mga naging emote ni Mega sa social media nitong mga nakaraang linggo kaya sana nga sa pag-alis nila ng kanyang asawa sa Pilipinas ay maging maayos na ang lahat. May nasagap pa nga kaming tsika na nu’ng last shooting day ni Sharon sa kanyang indie film ay galon-galong luha raw ang umagos sa mga mata nito. Bukod daw kasi sa nag-enjoy siya sa kanyang unang indie film ay happy siya sa naging resulta ng kanilang trabaho. “E, di ba ang title ng movie niya ay ‘Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha’, tapos nag-iiyak pala siya!” birong tanong namin sa aming kausap. Ha-hahahaha!

