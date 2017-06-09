Anak ni Gretchen nilait, ginawang damit kinumpara sa ‘Divi’

FASHION design student pala si Dominique Cojuangco sa Paris and proud Mama that her mom is, Gretchen Barretto modelled two of her daughter’s designed outfits – one midriff jacket and a yellow blouse. Not only that, she posted it on her Instagram.

Having them posted in one popular website, lait ang inabot ni Dominique.

“The fabric looks cheap. Tacky design. Tbh, mas maganda pa designs sa Divi,” wailed one basher.

“True. Parang tela ng mumurahing kurtina. Parang matigas pero hahabulin ng plantsa,” chime one guy.

Ang feeling ng isang fan ay “Ginawang fashion victim at baduy si Greta ng junakis niya. Kaloka.”