Gerald Sibayan di naging pabigat kay Ai Ai; magkasamang nagno-novena By Jun Nardo Bandera

ANG pagiging madasalin ang isa sa dahilan kung bakit mahal na mahal ni Ai Ai delas Alas ang boyfriend na si Gerald Sibayan. Sa IG post niya, may picture silang galing sa pagsisimba at pagnu-novena para sa Mother of Perpetual Help. “Ito ang mga rason kung bakit minahal ko si Darl parate nya ako sinasamahan sa novena at parate nya ako binibigyan ng bouquet of roses every monthsary for 3 years and two months na walang absent…labyyudarl. na appreciate ko yung lab mo saken,” caption ni Ai Ai sa kanyang IG photo. Sa totoo lang, never namang naging pabigat si Gerald kay Ai Ai kaya naman hayun, nagsilbing lucky charm niya ang boyfriend sa career niya kahit malaki ang agwat ng edad nila.

