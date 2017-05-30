Erich Gonzales seksing-seksi na nagpainit sa Siargao

Mukhang tapos nang makapag-move on si Erich Gonzales sa break-up nila ni Daniel Matsunaga at very happy na naglamyerda sa Siargao while showing off her hot body.

Sa isang Instagram post, nakasuot si Erich ng two-piece bikini and shades while smiling sideways at the camera with matching hawi ng hair.

A post shared by Erich Gonzales (@erichgg) on May 28, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Naloka ang mga fans at pinuri ang ka-sexyhan ng dalaga, lalo na ang kanyang abs.

Kasabay ng sexy photo na ito, nagpost din si Erich ng ilang scenic shots na kuha sa Siargao