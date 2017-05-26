Ian Veneracion perpektong Bae, mas tumindi ang sex appeal

“IAN Veneracion as Anton coming to his son’s bedside and a quiet tear forms in his right eye. Galing!!!

It “becomes more clear why this fine, underrated actor’s second wind all of showbiz celebrates.”

That was our friend Arnel Ramos’ Facebook post which showed how he viewed Ian’s performance in A Love To Last.

Actually, walang tapon kay Ian. He is the best leading man there is in this planet. He’s boyish charm seeps through each time his romantic scenes are shot.

His sex appeal is palpable and he doesn’t even need to flex some muscles. Boy, this guy’s the perfect definition of what a Bae should be. He is the personification of a perfect Bae.

What’s more, nakakaarte pa siya. He is distractingly handsome and yet he can deliver what is expected from him as an actor.

And what’s even more perfect ay kinuha ng Star Creatives si Bea Alonzo to perfectly weave a beautiful story of a married man na hiwalay sa asawa at umibig sa isang dalaga.

Like Ian, Bea is perfect as Andeng as she exacts truth in her portrayal.

No wonder, naka-21.2 % ang A Love To Last noong Tuesday.