Tumbok Karera Tips, May 20, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK ) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (9) You Are My Hero; TUMBOK – (1) Rocking Hill; LONGSHOT – (8) Show The Whip

Race 2 : PATOK – (2) Guapo Face; TUMBOK – (5) Donttouchthewine; LONGSHOT – (3) Isa Pa Isa Pa

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Yani Noh Yana; TUMBOK -(3) Significant Dream; LONGSHOT – (8) Steadfast Of Love

Race 4 : PATOK – (2) Shining Vic; TUMBOK – (1) Tit For Tat; LONGSHOT – (3) Watch Out Amcoming

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Golden Empire; TUMBOK – (2) Gymnast; LONGSHOT – (5) This Time

Race 6 : PATOK – (7) Lakewood; TUMBOK -(1) Exciting Gal; LONGSHOT – (5) Navy Cut

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Burbank; TUMBOK – (3) War Dancer; LONGSHOT – (2) Charm Offensive

Race 8 : PATOK – (3) Magic In The Air/Royal Jewels; TUMBOK – (6) Virgin Forest; LONGSHOT – (2) Gee’s Delight/Lady Gee

Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Song Of Songs; TUMBOK – (2) Magatto/Messi; LONGSHOT – (5) Real Lady

Race 10 : PATOK – (4) Asky Full Of Stars/Right As Rain; TUMBOK – (1) Thunder Maxx; LONGSHOT – (5) Dixie Storm

Race 11 : PATOK – (1) Candy Crush; TUMBOK – (8) The Fountainhead/Good As Gold; LONGSHOT – (3) Cecillia

