DU30 nasa Hong Kong na; magkakaroon ng pribadong oras para kay Honeylet at anak By Bella Cariaso Bandera

HONG KONG- DUMATING na si Pangulong Duterte sa Hong Kong International Airport para sa dalawang araw na working visit kung saan magkakaroon muna siya ng pribadong oras sa kanyang common-law-wife na si Honeylet Avancena, kasama ang kanilang anak, bago ang nakatakdang pakikipagpulong sa Filipino community bukas ng hapon. “Meron silang pupuntahang children’s hospital tapos meron din silang free time,” sabi ni Abella matapos ang ambush interview sa Hyatt Hotel, Hong Kong. Alas-10:49 kagabi nang lumapag ang eroplanong sinaksakyan ni Duterte sa Hong Kong matapos namang manggaling sa Cambodia kung saan siya dumalo sa World Economic Forum Sinalubong si Duterte nina Consul General Bernardita Catalla; So Pui-wan Fiona, Chief Officer Visits Section, Government Secretariat Protocol Division; at Honorary Aide-de-Camp Louis Lau, Chief Police Inspector of the Hong Kong Police Force. Ngayong araw, nakatakda siyang makipagkita sa Filipino community sa Regal Airport. Tinatayang aabot sa 210,000 Pinoy ang nagtatrabaho at nakatira sa Special Administrative Region (SAR) kung saan karamihan ay nagtatrabaho bilang household service workers. Mula sa Hong Kong, tutuloy si Duterte sa Beijing, China para dumalo sa Belt and Road Forum na dadaluhan ng iba pang lider sa buong mundo.

