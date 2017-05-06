Back-to-back UAAP volleyball title kinubra ng Lady Spikers

PINALUHOD ng La Salle ang Ateneo sa five-set thriller, 19-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10, Sabado sa Game 2 ng UAAP Season LXXIX women’s volleyball finals upang kubrahin ang ikalawang sunod na kampeonato sa nag-uumapaw na Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Nakamit ng Lady Spikers ang ikasampung titulo sa liga matapos ang ginawang sweep sa best-of-three finals series.

Umahon ang La Salle sa fourth set matapos kunin ng Ateneo ang 2-1 set advantage kung saan mas naramdaman ang pagnanais ng koponan na mapanatili ang korona sa Taft.

Agad na humataw ang Lady Spikers sa ikalimang set upang iposte ang 10-4 lead bago nagpakawala ang Lady Eagles ng 4-0 run para lumapit, 8-10. Subalit mas nanaig ang mas eksperyensadong La Salle sa krusyal na yugto sa likod nina nina Desiree Cheng, Kim Dy, Christine Tiamzon at season Most Valuable Player Mary Joy Baron.

Nagbitaw si Baron ng matulis na spike para sa championship point bago ang unforced error ng Ateneo na nagbigay daan sa back-to-back crown ng Lady Spikers.

Nanguna para sa La Salle si Dy sa itinalang 19 puntos, 15 mula sa hits habang may 16 si Tiamzon. Kinilalang Finals MVP si Desiree Cheng na may 12 puntos at may 10 puntos si Baron. Ang graduating at Lady Spikers team captain Kim Fajardo ay may 43 excellent sets.

Namuno para sa Lady Eagles si Michelle Morente na may 16 puntos habang umiskor sina Bea de Leon Jho Maraguinot ng tig-14 puntos.

Wagi naman ang Ateneo sa men’s division matapos malusutan ng Blue Eagles ang National University Bulldogs sa limang klasikong set,18-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 15-13, sa Game 2 ng serye para makopo ang ikatlong sunod na korona.

Muling sinandigan ng Ateneo si Marck Jesus Espejo na tinanggap ang kanyang season Most Valuable Player trophy matapos ang laban sa Bulldogs bukod pa sa nakamit na Best Spiker at Best Scorer award.

Pumalo si Espejo ng game-high 27 puntos, 25 mula sa spikes habang sumegunda si Finals MVP Antony Paul Kofyman ng 11 puntos. Sina graduating players Rex Intal at Josh Villanueva ay nag-ambag ng tig-10 puntos at nagbigay si Esmilzo Polvorosa ng 62 excellent sets para sa Blue Eagles.

Ito ang ikaapat na sunod na MVP award para sa 6-foot-3 wonder na si Espejo mula maging Blue Eagle noong Season 76 kung saan iniuwi niya rin ang Rookie of the Year Award.

Tinapos ng Ateneo ang kampanya na may malinis na 16-0 record habang pinalawig pa sa 30 diretso ang panalo simula pa noong nakaraang season.

Bumangon mula sa 2-1 set deficit, kinuha ng Blue Eagles ang ikaapat na set kung saan sila humataw ng 15 attack points para makapwersa ng deciding fifth set.

Matapos mahulog sa 1-4 deficit sa pinal na set, itinabla ni Polvorosa sa 8-8 ang iskor para sa Ateneo buhat sa isang service ace bago iniangat ni Intal ang Blue Eagles habang ang pamatay na net block ni Espejo kay Ismail Fauzi ang tuluyang sumelyo sa titulo ng Ateneo.

“From the very beginning, we didn’t expect that we’ll be able to sweep (the season), but the Lord is so good and gave us the strength and rescued us,” sabi ni Blue Eagles coach Oliver Almadro.

Mayroong 24 puntos (19 hits at limang blocks) si Fauzi para sa Bulldogs at nagdagdag si Bryan Bagunas ng 20.