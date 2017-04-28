Minero patay sa pagpapasabog

Nasawi ang isang matandang lalaki matapos magpasabog sa pinagtatrabahuhang minahan sa Itogon, Benguet, Huwebes, ayon sa pulisya. Binawian ng buhay si Toribio Viscaya, 67, habang nilulunasan sa Baguio General Hospital dakong ala-1 ng hapon, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Una dito, dakong alas-11 ng umaga, nakatanggap ang Itogon Police ng ulat na isang lalaki ang nasabugan sa minahan sa Otek, Brgy. Ucab. Nadala na sa ospital ang lalaki nang maiulat sa pulisya ang insidente. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na sadyang nagtungo si Viscaya sa minahang pag-aari ng isang kaanak, at doon ay nagsagawa ng “blasting.” Matapos ang pagsabog, narinig si Viscaya na humihingi ng saklolo kaya isinugod ng mga katrabaho sa ospital. Ikinasawi ni Viscaya ang pinsala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan. Nakalagak ngayon ang kanyang mga labi sa kanyang tahanan sa Baguio City.

