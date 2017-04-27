Bato umurong bilang judge ng beauty pageant matapos pagsabihan ni Duterte Bandera

UMATRAS si Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa bilang judge ng Mutya ng Tagbilaran na nakatakda sana bukas matapos pagsabihan ni Pangulong Duterte. Nagpadala ng mensahe si dela Rosa kay Senior Supt. Felipe Natividad, Bohol police director, na hindi siya makakadalo sa pageant matapos siyang utusan ni Duterte. “He was told by the President not to attend (the pageant) so he can focus on the (security preparations of the) Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Summit,” sabi ni Tagbilaran City administrator Leonides Borja. Idinagdag ni Borja na sinabihan siya nina Natividad at ni Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap noong Huwebes ng umaga kaugnay ng kanselasyon ng pagbisita ni dela Rosa sa Tagbilaran at hindi na tatayong judge para sa Mutya ng Tagbilaran. Kabilang sa mga judge para sa pageant ay sina Bohol Wisdon School Gynmasium ay sina Presidential chief legal

counsel Salvador Panelo, sportscaster Dyan Castillejo, sikat na fashion designer sa Cebu na si Carey Santiago, Cebuano businessman Fernando “Ding” Borja, Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina at magkapatid na football star na sina Phil at James Younghusband.

