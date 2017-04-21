Kawawang Iza…ayaw tantanan ng mga fans nina Ian at Bea Bandera

“ANDREA is my girlfriend. Hindi ako papayag na babastusin mo siya.” ‘Yan ang say ni Anton (Ian Veneracion) kay Grace (Iza Calzado). Nanonood sina Grace at Anton ng gig ng anak nilang si Lucas (JK Labajo). Ipinipilit ni Grace kay Anton na kailangan nilang gawin ito dahil gusto ni JK na magkabalikan sila. But determined na si Anton na sabihin kay Lucas na hindi na sila magbabalikan. Today, masabi na kaya ni Anton kay JK ang tungkol sa kanila ni Andeng (Bea Alonzo). Inasar ng netizens si Grace sa comments nila. “Hahaha bhlee ka Grace ang epal fyi ikaw unang nagloko at nang iwan kay anton ngayon umeepal ka ginagamit mo mga anak mo kay anton may michael ka na gusto mo pa din si anton ano ka cp dual sin nyahahaha.” “Ahahah ano ka ngayon Grace? Nganga ka noh..remember big X. k sa buhay ni sir Anton. I salute you Sir Anton love mo talaga si Andeng kaya #laban sir para ke Andeng.”

