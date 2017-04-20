Kaso vs Binay tuloy

May nakitang batayan ang Sandiganbayan Third Division upang litisin si dating Makati Mayor Junjun Binay kaugnay ng kasong graft at falsification na kinakaharap nito kaugnay ng pagpapatayo ng Makati City Parking Building.

Ayon sa korte mayroon itong nakitang probable cause upang ituloy ang pagdinig sa kaso kay Binay at mga kapwa akusado nito na sina Efren Canlas, Mario Badillo, Manolito Uyaco, Lorenza Amores, Nelia Barlis, Eleno Mendoza Jr., Rodel Nayve at Cecilio Lim III.

“Wherefore, the Court finds the existence of probable cause in all these cases,” saad ng resolusyon.

Naghain ng mosyon si Canlas upang hilingin na tukuyin ng prosekusyon kung ano ang mga ebidensya na sumusuporta sa reklamong inihain nito pero hindi ito pinagbigyan ng korte.

“Accused Efren M. Canlas’ motion to require the identification of evidence submitted in support of the information file on May 6, 2016 is denied for lack of merit,” saad ng resolusyon.

Ang kaso ay kaugnay ng P2.2 bilyong gusali ng Makati City Hall na sinimulang itinayo sa panahon ng panunungkulan ng kanyang ama na si Vice President Jejomar Binay bilang mayor ng siyudad.