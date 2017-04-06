BEKIni Open 2017 magpapasabog sa Sarap Diva Bandera

WELCOME to the BEKIni Open 2017! Mas mainit pa sa init ng araw ang magiging tagisan ng mga beki sa magaganap na paligsahan sa favorite morning cooking show n’yo with a big twist, ang Sarap Diva hosted by Regine Velasquez. Handang-handa nang mag-BEKIni Open sina Adelantada, Osang at Velma with matching summer wear pa! May special celebrity judges pa na bibisita sa village ng Sarap Diva: ang #summergoal body na si Kris Bernal at ang zumba master na si Balang! Una silang sasalang sa ZumBALANG challenge. Kayanin kaya nila ang dance showdown with Balang, Sing Sisid with Kris Bernal at ang matinding question and answer portion? Sino ang magwawagi? Sino ang uuwing luhaan at duguan? Abangan lahat ‘yan ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa Sarap Diva pagkatapos ng Maynila.

