Bagong project ni Gabbi Garcia mapapanood sa 10 bansa Bandera

PANG-INTERNATIONAL na rin ang beauty at talent ng Kapuso Princess at Encantadia star na si Gabbi Garcia. In fairness, pinagkatiwalaan ng international brand na Pantene si Gabbi bilang pinakabago nitong Asian ambassador. Siya ang bibida sa TV commercial at print campaign na ipalalabas at ibabandera sa 10 bansa kasama ang Pilipinas, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan at Australia. Para sa proyektong ito, lumipad patungong Australia ang Kapuso star kung saan nakatrabaho niya ang ilan sa mga tinitingalang personalidad sa larangan ng advertising kagaya ng award-winning photographer at filmmaker Olivier Staub, Sydney-based Hollywood stylist Ellie Goodman, celebrity hair stylist Ken Arthur, at ang Pinoy make-up artist na si Robbie Piñera. Nakita ni Gabbi ang proyektong ito bilang isang malaking hamon at nagpapasalamat siya sa pagtitiwala ng international brand sa kanya. “It feels overwhel-ming, especially knowing that the previous ambassadors are all strong and successful. But being in a big production where I work with people from different countries, I feel so empowered,” ani Gabbi. 100 araw matapos ang ika-18 niyang kaarawan, nakatagpo agad ang Kapuso star ng panibagong tatahakin sa kanyang showbiz career. At bilang pinakabatang Pantene ambassador ng Asya, gagamitin niya itong pagkakataon para ibahagi sa kapwa kabataang Pinay na laging maniwala sa kanilang pangarap.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.