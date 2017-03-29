Binay pinayagan mag-Japan

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan Third Division si dating Makati Mayor Elenita Binay na pumunta sa Japan sa susunod na buwan. Ayon sa desisyon si Binay ay maaaring umalis ng bansa sa Abril 1 hanggang Abril 8 at pupunta siya sa Osaka at Tokyo. Isa sa mga kondisyong inilagay ng korte ang paglalagak ni Binay ng P420,000 travel bond. Kailangan din niyang pumunta sa Division Clerk of Court sa loob ng limang araw pagdating niya sa bansa dala ang kanyang pasaporte. Kung hindi siya matutuloy sa anumang kadahilanan ay kailangan din niyang magpakita sa korte. Si Binay, misis ni dating Vice President Jejomar Binay, ay nahaharap sa kasong katiwalian kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagbili ng gamit sa Ospital ng Makati noong siya ang alkalde ng lungsod.

