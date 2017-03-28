‘Upsurge’ concert ni Alden soldout na By Jun Nardo Bandera

ABA, soldout na ang pala tickets para sa concert ni Alden Richards na “Upsurge”. Ito’y base na rin sa ipinost na mensahe sa IG ni Kapuso Girl. Sa May 27 pa ang concert ng Pambasang Bae sa Kia Theater at mahigit isang buwan pa bago mapanood pero ubos na agad ang ticket, huh! Bongga ang pasiklab na suporta ng fans ni Alden pati na ng AlDub Nation. Sa loob lang ng tatlong araw nang ilabas ang tickets, nag-agawan na ang gustong makapanood. Totoong concert ito at hindi tulad lang ng guesting ni Alden o mall shows na pinupuntahan niya kung saan ilang songs lang ang kinakanta ng Kapuso heartthrob. Ang “Upsurge” concert ang tututukan ni Alden pagkagaling nila ni Maine Mendoza sa Amerika para sa kanilang “KS sa US (Kalye Serye sa US).” Of course, todo na ang pag-imbak nila ng episodes para sa kanilang primetime series na Destined To Be Yours. Sa DTBY, magiging bahagi na ng cast si Thea Tolentino na lalabas bilang ex-girlfriend ni Alden. Natutuwa naman si Thea dahil maganda naman daw ang pag-welcome sa kanya ng AlDub Nation sa programa.

