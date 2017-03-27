Toni: 6 na buwan pa lang si Seve, bakit buntis na uli ako!? Bandera

KUNG si Toni Gonzaga ang masusunod gusto niyang mabuntis uli para magkaroon ng kapatid ang panganay nilang anak ni direk Paul Soriano. Pero aniya, sana raw mga dalawa o tatlong taon ang pagitan ng mga ito para hindi na masyadong alagain si Seve pag dumating ang kanilang second child. Naikuwento ni Toni sa isang panayam ang isang panaginip kung saan takang-taka raw siya kung bakit nabuntis uli agad siya. Aniya, hindi pa siya handa para masundan agad si Seve. “Naku, ginising ko talaga sarili ko. Nanaginip ako na buntis daw ako. Sabi ko, ‘Anim na buwan pa lang si Seve, bakit buntis na naman ako?’ Buti na lang panaginip lang,” ani Toni. In fairness sa TV host-actress, talagang hands on mom siya sa anak kahit na nga bumalik na siya sa pagtatrabaho. Kaya nga kung mabubuntis siya uli, siguradong hindi na niya maaasikaso nang bonggang-bongga si Seve. “Anim na buwan na akong walang tulog, matutulog muna siguro ako. Talagang ire-recover ko muna yung mga nawalang energy,” aniya pa. Dagdag pa ng misis ni direk Paul, ang pagbubuntis, panganganak at pagiging ina ang most challenging at pinakamahirap na bahagi ng buhay niya pero ito rin daw ang “most fulfilling and rewarding.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.