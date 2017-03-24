Lover ni mister patay matapos pagtatagain ni misis 

KUSANG sumuko ang isang babae sa pulis at inaming pinagtataga niya hanggang sa mapatay ang umano’y babae ng kanyang mister sa bayan ng Lopez, Quezon kahapon, ayon sa pulisya.

Sinabi ni Chief Insp. Romulo Albacea, Lopez police chief, na sumuko ang suspek na si Justina Orfilla, 39, residente ng Barangay Del Rosario, matapos samahan ng dalawang ka-barangay sa Lopez police station ganap na alas-8:30 ng umaga at iniulat ang ginawang pagpatay sa pamamagitan ng pagtaga sa biktimang si Jessa Borais sa loob mismo ng bahay nito sa kaparehong barangay noong Miyerkules ng hatinggabi.

Idinagdag ni Albacea na natagpuan ng mga imbestigador ang biktima sa pinangyarihan ng krimen na nagtamo ng mga taga sa iba’t ibang parte ng kanyang katawan, kabilang na sa likurang bahagi ng ulo, batok, at balikat na naging dahilan ng agarang pagkamatay nito.

Natagpuan ng mga imbestigador ang duguang 20-pulgadang haba na itak na ginamit sa pagpatay sa biktima sa loob ng bahay ng suspek.

“Based from our investigation, the husband sustained injuries on the head and face when she was also hacked by the suspect earlier inside their house. But he was able to run away from his furious wife,” sabi ni Albacea.

Matapos tagain ang mister, dumiretso si Orfilla sa bahay ni Borais para siya patayin, ayon sa pulisya.

Sinabi ng pulisya na sa isinagawang imbestigasyon, hindi nagpakita ng pagsisisi ang suspek sa kanyang ginawa.

“She’s composed but really angry. She told the investigators that she will kill the victim again should she have survived,” ayon pa kay Albacea.

Idinagdag ni Albacea na alam sa barangay ang relasyon ng mister ni Ortilla at ng biktima.

“All the parties involved were scheduled to meet at the barangay the next day to settle the relationship,” sabi ni Albacea.