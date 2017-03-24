Ate Vi nag-text kay Ai Ai, humingi ng pasensya

NAKATANGGAP ng belated congratulatory message si Ai Ai delas Alas mula sa idolo at kaibigang si Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto.

May kinalaman ito sa pagkapanalo ng Comedy Queen bilang Best Female Actor sa nakaraang New York Queens International Film Festival para sa movie niyang “Area.”

Ipinost ni Ai sa kanyang Instagram account ang text message ni Ate Vi.

“Ai my friend!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!! Proud of you Friend!!!! Missss you so much. Pasensya na at busy sobra ang beauty ko daming dapat gawin sa congress at ngayong break ang congress sa lipa naman ako!!! I LOVE YOU AND PROUD OF YOU AI!!! Alam mo yan!!! Dito lang ako palagia text away!!!! Ok? Keep it UP!”

Ganting tugon ni Ai Ai sa text ni Cong. Vilma, “Thank you congresswoman ate vi!!!!! I miss you and I love you dalawin kita minsan pag wala kang pasokkkkk. I will always be your number 1 fan. LOVE YOU MORE MORE…GOD BLESS YOU…yes ate vi ikaw idol ko kaya ginagalingan ko ha ha ha.”

Bumati rin ang producers ni Ai sa bagong movie niyang “My Mighty Yaya” na sina Mother Lily at Roselle Monteverde.