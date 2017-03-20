Quantcast

Trending: Shawn Mendez ginulat ng Pinoy fans

By

5:17 pm | Monday, March 20th, 2017

Filipino fans are the greatest talaga.

Recently, Canadian singer Shawn Mendez performed on stage sa SM Mall of Asia last Saturday and was greeted by raving fans.

Trending topic and hashtag ang #ShawnWorldTourManila before and after the show. Hindi rin napigilan ma-excite ng singer at nagtweet na excited na siyang makapagperform sa Manila.

Using the hashtag, pinarating ng mga Pinoy kung paano nila na-enjoy ang concert at sinabayan pa si Shawn sa mga kanta nya katulad ng Treat You Better, Stitches at Mercy.

Actually, sinabi nya sa isang interview na may sinusulat siyang mga kanta habang nasa Pilipinas at inaasahan nya na matapos ito bago makaalis ng bansa.

Kahit mga fans na hindi nakapunta sa concert ay naki-join din sa pamamagitan ng pagtweet ng memes.

Here’s hoping na next time magkaroon ng world tour si Shawn ay makasama na kayo.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

    bandera-1 0320
    bandera-1vis 0320
    bandera-1min 0320

Advertisement