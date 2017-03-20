Trending: Shawn Mendez ginulat ng Pinoy fans

Filipino fans are the greatest talaga.
Recently, Canadian singer Shawn Mendez performed on stage sa SM Mall of Asia last Saturday and was greeted by raving fans.
Trending topic and hashtag ang #ShawnWorldTourManila before and after the show. Hindi rin napigilan ma-excite ng singer at nagtweet na excited na siyang makapagperform sa Manila.
Headed to Manila PH!!! Finally! See u soon❤️🇵🇭
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 15, 2017
Manila tonight we can't wait! #ShawnWorldTourManila pic.twitter.com/uunj1mOeUh
— Shawn Access (@ShawnAccess) March 18, 2017
Using the hashtag, pinarating ng mga Pinoy kung paano nila na-enjoy ang concert at sinabayan pa si Shawn sa mga kanta nya katulad ng Treat You Better, Stitches at Mercy.
Actually, sinabi nya sa isang interview na may sinusulat siyang mga kanta habang nasa Pilipinas at inaasahan nya na matapos ito bago makaalis ng bansa.
"I've actually written a couple of songs here in the PH 🇵🇭 Hopefully I can finish them and include them on my next album" #ShawnMendesMNL 😳 pic.twitter.com/72Tw8NXSMS
— MCA MUSIC INC. (@mca_music) March 17, 2017
Kahit mga fans na hindi nakapunta sa concert ay naki-join din sa pamamagitan ng pagtweet ng memes.
Team bahay peeps be like#ShawnWorldTourManila pic.twitter.com/vvbMIiHuNW
— claire (@muffinbae98) March 18, 2017
"@ShawnMendes concert is today"
"Not allowed by parents"
"No ticket to his concert"
"Team Bahay"
ME RN:#ShawnWorldTourManila pic.twitter.com/whdKQMt92t
— It's Kyla (@Kyla_SHEEEN) March 18, 2017
Here’s hoping na next time magkaroon ng world tour si Shawn ay makasama na kayo.
