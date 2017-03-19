Heart may bagong reality show sa GMA: Wala itong drama! By Jun Nardo Bandera

LUMARGA na si Heart Evangelista sa kanyang reality show mula sa GMA News & Public Affairs. Nagpasilip na ang Kapuso Sweetheart ng ilang kaganapan sa naiiba niyang programa. Titled Follow Your Heart, wala itong masyadong drama, walang iyakan kundi isang natural na Heart ang ilalantad ng show. “Kakaiba ito kasi it’s my first project for a while at isa pa siyang reality show,” banggit ni Heart. Bukod sa FYH, nag-taping na si Mrs. Chiz Escudero ng telefantasya na Mulawin vs. Ravena. Reunited din sila rito ni Dennis Trillo na nakasama niya sa isang sexy-comedy series ng GMA last year.

