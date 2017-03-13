10 #WhenInKdrama Tweets na deskripsyon ng KDrama fandom life mo

“NILAMON na ng K-Drama” and “PROUD OF IT”.
Ganito ipinakita ng ilang Pinoy on Twitter ang kanilang pagiging fanatic sa KDrama as they began to trend the #WhenInKdrama sa Twitter.
Mula sa pagpopost ng kanilang favorite ‘oppa’ o pagiging puyat sa ka-kastream ng latest episode, talagang ibang level ang mga fandom ngayon.
Appreciated naman ito ng kanilang mga idolo. Recently, si Park Bo Gum ay sumagot sa tweet ng isa niyang Pinoy fan na nagpapasalamat sa suporta na ibinibigay nito sa kanya.
Heto ang Top 10 tweets na siguradong makaka-relate ka sa iyong Kdrama life.
1. Insults oppa? Nope hindi pwede yan.
#WhenInKdrama
When someone insults my oppa: pic.twitter.com/uDJcT0z0VX
— Kisses (@_kzllxx) March 13, 2017
2. Kung may time ka lang mag-aral ng Korean para kahit walang sub.
#WhenInKdrama lagi kang umaasa sa mabilis na pagupload ng sub. 😂
— Aeris ❇ (@Aiynei) March 13, 2017
3. Yung nakasuot ka ng long fur coat tapos makapal na scarf habang nagkakape…kaso mainit nga talaga sa Pinas eh.
gusto mo gayahin yung mga outfits ng korean kaso natandaan mo mainit pala sa pinas.#WhenInKdrama
— Cimone Libunao (@Cimonemhl) March 13, 2017
4. Sanay ng maduling pero nakakasunod pa rin sa story line *pumps fist*
#WhenInKdrama one eye sa face the other eye sa subs
— deng (@magatprincess) March 13, 2017
5. Sinong paburito mong Girl-Nanagpangap-Bilang-Guy-Cause-Reasons?
a girl pretending to be a guy#WheninKdrama #NadineWinsTheBlimp pic.twitter.com/uROqNSACNq
— G A I L // (@gailSwift_) March 13, 2017
6. Puyat is real. Pero may bagong episode eh kailangan ituloy ang laban.
#WhenInKdrama @TheAnnyeongOppa @SaranghaeyOppaa @TheSarangheOppa pic.twitter.com/CJEbc2xZPX
— MarizetteJoyTiburcio (@marizettejoy) March 13, 2017
7. Cause one episode is not enough. Hence the puyat is life on no. 6.
#WhenInKdrama my "wait tapusin ko lang tong episode na 'to" always becomes "shet. Wait lang isa pa."
— Silver (@AgSarvida) March 13, 2017
8. *tags your fave Kdrama*
#WhenInKdrama The good looking guy goes for the plain girl pic.twitter.com/5mm6BcfJDc
— Helen Leatham (@HelenLXD) March 13, 2017
9. Kahit hindi mo nakuha si lead girl, andito kami. Nagmamahal, Kdrama fans.
second lead syndrome is real #WhenInKdrama pic.twitter.com/kyte6OlUJd
— juls (@hoefulsoul) March 13, 2017
10. Sana tayo din. Kaso di tayo Kdrama, real life drama.
https://twitter.com/Hazel_Daryl/status/841257541560483841
