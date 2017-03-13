Quantcast

10 #WhenInKdrama Tweets na deskripsyon ng KDrama fandom life mo

8:15 pm | Monday, March 13th, 2017

“NILAMON na ng K-Drama” and “PROUD OF IT”.

Ganito ipinakita ng ilang Pinoy on Twitter ang kanilang pagiging fanatic sa KDrama as they began to trend the #WhenInKdrama sa Twitter.

Mula sa pagpopost ng kanilang favorite ‘oppa’ o pagiging puyat sa ka-kastream ng latest episode, talagang ibang level ang mga fandom ngayon.

Appreciated naman ito ng kanilang mga idolo. Recently, si Park Bo Gum ay sumagot sa tweet ng isa niyang Pinoy fan na nagpapasalamat sa suporta na ibinibigay nito sa kanya.

Heto ang Top 10 tweets na siguradong makaka-relate ka sa iyong Kdrama life.

1. Insults oppa? Nope hindi pwede yan.

2.  Kung may time ka lang mag-aral ng Korean para kahit walang sub.

3. Yung nakasuot ka ng long fur coat tapos makapal na scarf habang nagkakape…kaso mainit nga talaga sa Pinas eh.

4. Sanay ng maduling pero nakakasunod pa rin sa story line *pumps fist*

5. Sinong paburito mong Girl-Nanagpangap-Bilang-Guy-Cause-Reasons?

6. Puyat is real. Pero may bagong episode eh kailangan ituloy ang laban.

7. Cause one episode is not enough. Hence the puyat is life on no. 6.

8. *tags your fave Kdrama*

9. Kahit hindi mo nakuha si lead girl, andito kami. Nagmamahal, Kdrama fans.

10. Sana tayo din. Kaso di tayo Kdrama, real life drama.

https://twitter.com/Hazel_Daryl/status/841257541560483841

