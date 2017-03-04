Gabby nag-inarte raw, humirit ng P10-M talent fee para sa movie nila ni Sharon By Cristy Fermin Bandera

NAUNSIYAMI ang pag-asa ng mga tagahanga nina Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion para sa kanilang pagbabalik-tambalan. Kasado na sana ang istorya ng gagawin nilang pelikula para sa Star Cinema pero malaki ang posibilidad na hindi na ‘yun matuloy. Pinaghandaan nang husto ni Sharon ang proyekto, ginawa nito ang lahat para bumagsak ang kanyang timbang, pero hindi naman pala matutuloy ang pelikulang pagsasamahan nila ng kanyang orihinal na ka-loveteam at ama ng kanyang anak na si KC. Lumabas ang tunay na dahilan kung bakit. Ayon sa mapagkakatiwalaang source na naglabas ng kuwento ay sampung milyong piso ang hinihinging talent fee ni Gabby, parang may take it or leave it pang drama ang kanyang pahayag, napakalaking halaga na katumbas na kung tutuusin ng tatlong pelikulang gagawin niya sa produksiyon. “Ang katwiran ni Gabby, kung sakali raw na hindi kumita ang movie nila ni Sharon, e, kumita na siya. May ten million talent fee na siya, hawak na niya ang datung,” sabi ng source. Hindi naman kaya presyong ayaw ang ibinigay ni Gabby sa Star Cinema? Presyong hindi kakagatin ng produksiyon dahil sobrang taas. Hindi kaya ayaw lang gawin ni Gabby ang pelikula nila ng ina ng kanyang panganay? Hirit ng source, “Si Gabby pa? Kahit ano, e, gagawin niya, ngayon pa ba naman siya magiging choosy? Ngayon pa ba naman na puro father roles na ang ibinibigay sa kanya?”

