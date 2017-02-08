Sunshine suportado si Diego: We love him, nandito lang kami para sa kanya!

INAMIN ni Sunshine Cruz na nababahala siya sa nangyayari ngayon kay Diego Loyzaga, anak ng ex-husband niyang si Cesar Montano kay Teresa Loyzaga na naglabas ng sama ng loob sa ama sa pamamagitan ng Instagram.

Pagkatapos ng grand presscon ng seryeng Wildflower ng ABS-CBN ay tinanong si Shine tungkol dito.

Aniya, “My kids love and very proud of Diego, I’m just here to support him, nandito kami nagmamahal sa kanya, marami kami. Eversince naman I’m close to Diego and Teresa.

“Dumadaan lagi sa bahay si Diego kasi nakikipaglaro ‘yan ng PS4 at VR sa mga kapatid niya sa akin, at nu’ng New Year, dumaan din kasi nasa Australia si Teresa, mahal naming ‘yan, napakabait na bata niyan,” ani Sunshine.

Base sa IG post ni Diego, matindi ang galit nito sa kanyang tatay dahil hindi raw nito tinutupad ang mga pangako sa kanya at higit sa lahat, hindi raw siya kinilala bilang anak simula pa noong ipanganak siya ng nanay niyang si Teresa.

“As a tita and very close to him, siyempre, malungkot ako sa nangyayari sa kanya, I’m really worried about him. Mga kapatid niya texted him and I also message him na nandito lang kami. Mahal ko si Diego at mahal ko si Teresa,” pahayag ng aktres.

Habang naglalakad naman palayo si Shine ay pasimple namin siyang tinanong kung nagkausap na sila ni Teresa, kung anong plano niya ngayon dahil ang alam namin ay may trabaho siya sa Australia bilang flight attendant sa isang airline company.

“Ang alam ko, nandito siya ngayon, may offer sa kanyang show dito, so ‘yun ang alam ko,” say ng aktres.

Dito na ba maninirahan si Teresa at iiwan na ang career sa Australia, “Well, kung ‘yun ang plano niya, tama lang kasi dapat nasa tabi siya ngayon ni Diego. Diego needs her,” sagot sa amin.

Nag-uusap naman daw sina Sunshine at Teresa pero hindi na nagbigay pa ng detalye ang aktres tungkol dito.

Sa kabilang banda ay sobrang nagpapasalamat si Sunshine sa ABS-CBN dahil nasama siya sa seryeng Wildflower kung saan makakasama niya ang hinahangaang aktres na si Maja Salvador.

“Isa sa paborito kong aktres sa kanyang henerasyon si Maja Salvador, kaya maraming salamat sa ABS-CBN at sa RSB unit ni direk Ruel S. Bayani,” say ni Shine.

Sa Lunes, Peb. 13 na mapapanood ang Wildflower mula sa direksyon ni Onat Diaz. Kasama rin dito sina Tirso Cruz III, Priscilla Meirelles, Wendell Ramos, Vin Abrenica, RK Bagatsing, Joseph Marco at Aiko Melendez.