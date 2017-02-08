Pagbubuntis ni Solenn naurong uli: Baka sa 2018 pwede na! By Jun Nardo Bandera

HIRAP man si Solenn Heussaff na makipagsabayan sa mga komedyante na kasama niya sa comedy variety show ng GMA na Full House Tonight, natututo naman siya sa mga ito. “The adjustment is doable naman and maganda din naman ‘yung balance ng level ng comedy dito,” pahayag ni Solenn sa amin after ng grand presscon ng programa. Nahasa rin naman ng konti si Solenn nang gawin niya ang sexy-comedy show na A1 Ko Sa ‘Yo sa GMA kung saan nakipagtagisan siya sa comedy kay Jaclyn Jose at iba pang Kapuso stars. “Tapos, nu’ng pumunta ako sa bonding ng lahat, sabi ko, ‘Syetttt, komedyante talaga sila. Na-pressure ako but I think I’m riding along pretty well. Sana magustuhan ng mga tao,” chika pa ng Kapuso sexy actress. So ngayon, bukod sa Encantadia ay may FHT pa siya, ibig sabihin, nabulilyaso na naman ang plano niyang pagbubunntis this year? “No. Not this year. Maybe next, sa 2018,” tugon ni Sos. Napag-usapan naman daw nila ng asawa niyang si Nico ang tungkol sa pagbubuntis niya. Lalo na nga’t turning 32 na siya this year. “Not right away but next 2018 yata,” sabi niya. Hindi pa naman daw siya nagpapa-check up. Kung gagawin niya ‘yon, kailangang all-in-one na lahat. “Ayoko kasing ma-stress kung hindi ako puwedeng mabuntis. Stress na ang katawan ko!” natatawang katwiran ni Solenn.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.